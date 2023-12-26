First Alert: A couple areas may see some slick roads into early Wednesday

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUESDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Most areas will have a chance for lingering rain showers early in the overnight hours before cooler air begins to turn some rain into snow. North-central Minnesota could pick up a quick 1-2″ of wet snow while a trace to one inch will be possible just west of Duluth. Light ice accumulation will also be possible in the Borderlands of MN and Canada before midnight. Winds begin to calm down tonight as well.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with a chance for light snow showers mixed with a little rain. Additional accumulation Wednesday is expected to be minimal. Highs reach the 30s with lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies begin the day with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Lows will be in the 20s with partly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: High pressure will keep skies mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Lows will be in the 20s and teens with partly cloudy skies.

