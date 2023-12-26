First Alert: Conditions will improve into Wednesday

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

TUESDAY AFTERNOON/OVERNIGHT: Winds will slowly quiet down into the later parts of today. Winds still could gust up to 30 MPH in the early afternoon, however. Rain continues to be likely for the majority of the region. Some minor additional ice accumulation will be possible in the Borderlands of Minnesota and Canada, so roads could be a little slick later this evening. In addition, some minor snow accumulation of a trace to two inches will be possible for NW portions of our region tonight into early Wednesday.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

WEDNESDAY: Conditions will improve into our Wednesday with a chance for light snow showers. Additional accumulation will be minimal. Highs reach the 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Some sunshine will return to the region mixed with clouds at times. Highs reach the 30s to around 40 degrees with lows in the 20s.

FRIDAY: High pressure keeps skies partly cloudy to mostly clear. Highs reach the 30s to around 40 degrees with lows in the 20s.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.