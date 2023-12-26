Duluth man charged for possession of child pornography

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth man was charged for allegedly possessing thousands of child pornography images.

John David Degelau, 27, was charged for multiple felonies for possessing the images.

The Duluth Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received two cyber tips in May 2022 regarding child pornography images that were found online.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 8, 2023, investigators from the Lake Superior Forensic Technology and Internet Crimes Against Children (LSFT & ICAC) Taskforce, Homeland Security, and the DPD executed a search warrant at Degelau’s home in Duluth.

During the search, approximately 18,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse materials, child exploitation materials, and age-difficult images were found on Degelau’s various devices.

Several of the original Cybertip images were found on his devices, according to authorities.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) identified known individual victims in 790 images and 34 videos.

Authorities say some of the victims were known to him.

He’s facing 4 charges right now.

Each charge against Degelau could bring a 5-year prison sentence.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2024.

