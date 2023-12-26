Police: 1 hospitalized in crash involving DTA bus, car

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a Duluth Transit Authority bus and a car Tuesday morning.

According to Duluth Police, it happened on the ramp over Mesaba Ave. near Michigan Street and the M&H gas station around 10:45 a.m.

As of 11:50 a.m., police were still on scene and a stretch of road in that area was blocked off.

Duluth Police say their initial investigation shows a vehicle was traveling west when it went into oncoming traffic and hit the bus head on.

The only person in the car was extricated by firefighters and was transported to a local hospital.

Duluth Police say people riding the bus received minor injuries from the crash. It’s unclear how many people were on board at the time.

DTA spokespeople confirmed they are aware of the collision.

“Our Safety and Operations Team is collaborating with responding agencies,” David Clark, a spokesperson for the DTA, said “We do not have any additional information at this time, as we are focused on gathering information and taking all appropriate measures.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

