Chester Bowl closed Tuesday due to warmer weather

Chester Bowl celebrated grand opening about a week later than usual.
Chester Bowl celebrated grand opening about a week later than usual.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Chester Bowl is closed Tuesday after warmer-than-normal temperatures left the ski hill in less-than-ideal conditions.

The Duluth ski hill sent out a news release early Tuesday morning saying the most recent “weather system has been unkind to our hill.”

The hill opened December 21 after weeks of hard work to get snow on the ground using snow guns.

Rain and above-freezing temperatures forced the ski hill to open later than in recent years.

The closure not only closes the hill for recreational skiing but also the first day of scheduled skiing an snowboarding lessons.

“Although we are disappointed to be closing, staying off the snow while it is saturated and above freezing will help us preserve the snow that we do have,” Dave Schaeffer, the Executive Director of Chester Bowl said in the news release.

Schaeffer said the warmer-than-normal temperatures and rain could cause the ski hill to close throughout the week.

They will update hours and openings as weather permits.

