Anonymous donor gives $25K to Duluth Salvation Army to reach Red Kettle goal

The Salvation Army red kettle.
The Salvation Army red kettle.(Jason Agnew / Youtube | MGN)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Salvation Army received a Christmas miracle to help them reach their Red Kettle goal.

Salvation Army officials say an anonymous donor called the day before Christmas Eve to donate $25,000.

The donor heard about the non-profit’s deficit in the Red Kettle campaign this year and decided to step up to help.

With the large donation, the fundraiser has now reached its $225,000 goal for the year.

The Red Kettle campaign helps fund the food shelf and several other programs at the Duluth Salvation Army.

Last year, the non-profit also received a $50,000 anonymous last minute donation to reach their goal, as the campaign was behind yet again.

