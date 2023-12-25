Tips to create a budget plan for the new year

Typical credit card balance is almost $6,000
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A 2023 Bankrate study found that 35% of Americans carry credit card debt.

Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said the most important step to getting out from under debt is to get organized – gather your most recent credit card statements, utility bills, and any other necessary monthly expenses.

“And then you can make a plan for yourself, and it can actually be really helpful to use, is an online calculator like the ones we have at NerdWallet,” Palmer said. “You just want to make sure you know how much to pay off each month and how long it will take you.”

She said it could be useful to look up the interest rates on all debts, so the highest interest rate account can me prioritized.

Palmer said once there is a plan and an overall picture of finances, getting to the end goal of being debt free is easier.

She also suggested using any unexpected funds, like bonuses or rebates, to make as many extra payments as possible to knock down the debt.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in vehicle crash in Crow Wing County Saturday
Pedestrian killed in vehicle crash in Crow Wing County Saturday
'Lola' returned to owners after missing for a year and a half.
Dog reunites with family almost a year after going missing
Senator Amy Klobuchar
Senator Klobuchar responds to U.S. Steel sale
Rain may be fairly heavy Christmas Eve and Day
First Alert: Warm, rainy Christmas Eve may turn to a touch of ice on Christmas Day
Flight cancellations impacting travelers out of Duluth Saturday
Flight cancellations impacting travelers out of Duluth Saturday

Latest News

Julia McClellan is using Christmas cards to find dates.
‘Try something new’: Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love
A Minneapolis woman is taking a novel approach to dating by using Christmas cards to meet men....
'Try something new': Woman uses her Christmas cards to find love
Tips to create a budget plan for the new year
A woman dressed in national costume stands near the nativity scene to celebrate Christmas in...
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time, distancing itself from Russia