Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.(Adams County SPCA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One animal shelter in Pennsylvania received a very special Christmas gift this year when, for the first time in 47 years, they have zero dogs at the shelter.

The Adams County SPCA shared the joyous news on social media.

However, they do still have one cat that came in as a stray.

The shelter said it was a very different story just two weeks ago when their kennels were almost filled.

The kennels won’t remain empty for long though.

The facility said they will be bringing in animals from other shelters in the state this week.

The Adams County SPCA said it has adopted out almost 600 animals this year and reunited 125 strays with their owners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in vehicle crash in Crow Wing County Saturday
Pedestrian killed in vehicle crash in Crow Wing County Saturday
'Lola' returned to owners after missing for a year and a half.
Dog reunites with family almost a year after going missing
Senator Amy Klobuchar
Senator Klobuchar responds to U.S. Steel sale
Rain may be fairly heavy Christmas Eve and Day
First Alert: Warm, rainy Christmas Eve may turn to a touch of ice on Christmas Day
Flight cancellations impacting travelers out of Duluth Saturday
Flight cancellations impacting travelers out of Duluth Saturday

Latest News

Tumble the dog was beaten in Memphis and is now in the care of the Humane Society of Memphis...
Humane society to rehabilitate dog rescued by Good Samaritans after beating
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war. The proposal gets a cool reception
FILE - Holiday travelers pass by "Phoebe" the Flamingo at the Tampa International Airport,...
Holiday travel is mostly nice, but with some naughty disruptions again on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines flights were canceled at Midway Airport on Christmas Eve. (WLS)
Southwest Airlines flights canceled on Christmas Eve