Rainy Christmas with mix for some

CHRISTMAS: Today will be a soggy holiday with a steady rain throughout the day. Mixed precip is possible in North Central Minnesota with little to no accumulation. Freezing rain is possible in far Northern Minnesota away from Lake Superior, with potential hazardous conditions and ice up to a tenth of an inch. Temperatures will be steady in the 30′s with a high of 38. It will be windy with winds out of the NE at 15-25 MPH gusting to 30 MPH.

TUESDAY: Tomorrow will see rain continue for most with mix or freezing rain across the arrowhead of Minnesota and North Central Minnesota. The high will be 36 with temperatures dropping throughout the day.

WEDNESDAY: The day after boxing day will see rain and snow showers with some spotty coatings likely. It will still be mild with a high of 36 as our storm departs.

