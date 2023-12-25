Man turns his home into a Christmas haven as a way to spread holiday joy to others

TAYLORS, S.C. (WYFF) - A man in South Carolina said Christmas is a piece of his childhood that he is missing. So now, every year he tries to fill that void by decorating his home to help spread the holiday spirit to others.

“It’s a great time of year and you can just watch people smile and enjoy every part of Christmas, not just presents,” Terry Kent said.

For Kent, Christmas is more than just a holiday.

“I don’t remember much Christmas as a kid so I decided that I would enjoy Christmas as an adult,” he said.

Every kid holds on to certain memories, especially ones around this time of year.

“I’ve lived in this house about 23 years, so I started about 23 years ago,” Kent said.

So, for the last two decades, Kent has made it his mission to create new memories for not only himself but for others during Christmas, by decorating his home.

It is something he started when he moved out on his own at the age of 27.

“Each year, about the weekend of Halloween, I try to start pulling it out and start getting started decorating,” Kent said.

Decorating might be a modest way to put it, as Kent turns his home into a winter wonderland, without the snow.

“It’s gotten a little out of control. Twenty-four Christmas trees. About 350 nutcrackers,” Kent said.

It’s his passion that turns his home into the North Pole, a passion that started when Kent realized he could create his own Christmas magic.

“I have 328 total nutcrackers. It just turned into an obsession,” he said.

After a month and a half of decorating, with dozens of trees and nearly 400 stuffed animals to go along with his nutcrackers, the Christmas spirit comes to life.

“This is one of those retro, antique 1960′s Christmas trees that you put the color wheel on,” Kent said referring to one of his trees. “This brings back some memories from that time of my childhood.”

From the inside to the outside, Kent welcomes visitors, family and friends alike.

He said he wants his home to be a reflection of why this is the most wonderful time of the year.

“If I can share that with other people, whether they’ve had good Christmases or not, or they can remember, it’s nice for me to share that with everyone,” he said.

Terry said he may need to eventually upgrade to a bigger home as his collection of Christmas decorations continues to grow.

