First Alert: Ice on roadways will lead to slick travel

CHRISTMAS DAY EVENING: Rain continues for most areas with some freezing rain in northern MN. Roads may become slick, so drive with care! Winds become gusty out of the east, gusting as high as 45 MPH at times.

TUESDAY: Rain continues with some freezing rain possible in northern MN. Winds will continue to be gusty. A chance for rain, possibly mixed with a little snow, continues Tuesday overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Highs reach the 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Mainly snow will be likely, but a little rain may mix in at times. Minimal snow accumulation is expected for most areas.

