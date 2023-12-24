Pedestrian killed in vehicle crash in Crow Wing County Saturday
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CROW WING COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A pedestrian was killed in Crow Wing County Saturday night after coming in contact with a car.
According to authorities, the crash happened around 7:00 p.m. in Garrison Township.
A Chevy was heading westbound on Highway 18 near the southern junction of County Road 10 when it came into contact with a pedestrian.
According to police, the driver of the Chevy did not sustain injuries.
The person who died was a 30-year-old woman.
