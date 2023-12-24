Northlanders get ready for Super Saturday sales

Shoppers at Fitgers
Shoppers at Fitgers(Northern News Now)
By Taryn Simmons
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some Northlanders still might be out doing some late gift shopping just two days before Christmas.

Super Saturday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Many shoppers are still trying to decide what to give their relatives while scoping out the best deals of the year.

For mothers like Emily Broman and Rachel Loeffler-Keap, it’s an important time to think about others and what you can give.

“There’s lots of local shops. We’re gonna get some gift cards and maybe some dog treats,” said Broman.

Keap, who is spending her first Christmas with her newborn is finding this time to be a good year to keep other people on her mind.

“Well we’re finding a lot of local gifts for family members,” said Keap. “A few extra tuck ins.”

For kids like Nico Zadawoski and Olivia Broman, it’s a time to think about what you might get for yourself instead.

“I want to get a lot of things for Christmas I want to get a phone,” said Zadawoski. “but I know I’m not going to get that.”

Broman, who is spending some quality time with her mother, Emily, can’t be bothered with shopping and only has her eyes set on a new furry family member.

“Another dog!” said Broman.

Shops like Trailfitters saw a huge number of customers flocking inside for new deals and items.

Store manager, Sam Brueggman believes this to be the time to capitalize on more customer sales.

“It’s been nuts. We’ve gotten a ton of people coming in and doing some last-minute shopping,” said Brueggman.

Shoppers from all around the Northland are getting a chance to bring some Christmas joy to loved ones.

Fitgers will be open tomorrow for Christmas Eve from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Amy Klobuchar
Senator Klobuchar responds to U.S. Steel sale
File photo of police lights.
Fortune Bay golf course manager placed on unpaid leave, accused of theft at different golf course
Minnesota State Capital
New Minnesota laws going into effect on Jan. 1
3 firefighters injured, rescued from Minneapolis home
Iron Range home destroyed by fire
Generic police lights
20-year-old Duluth woman arrested after overdose death

Latest News

'Lola' returned to owners after missing for a year and a half.
Dog reunites with family almost a year going missing
Chester Bowl celebrated grand opening about a week later than usual.
Chester Bowl Ski and Snowboard lessons to start after Christmas
Flight cancellations impacting travelers out of Duluth Saturday
Flight cancellations impacting travelers out of Duluth Saturday
Click here for the video forecast
Saturday night forecast with Dave Anderson December 23