Northlanders get ready for Super Saturday sales

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Some Northlanders still might be out doing some late gift shopping just two days before Christmas.

Super Saturday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Many shoppers are still trying to decide what to give their relatives while scoping out the best deals of the year.

For mothers like Emily Broman and Rachel Loeffler-Keap, it’s an important time to think about others and what you can give.

“There’s lots of local shops. We’re gonna get some gift cards and maybe some dog treats,” said Broman.

Keap, who is spending her first Christmas with her newborn is finding this time to be a good year to keep other people on her mind.

“Well we’re finding a lot of local gifts for family members,” said Keap. “A few extra tuck ins.”

For kids like Nico Zadawoski and Olivia Broman, it’s a time to think about what you might get for yourself instead.

“I want to get a lot of things for Christmas I want to get a phone,” said Zadawoski. “but I know I’m not going to get that.”

Broman, who is spending some quality time with her mother, Emily, can’t be bothered with shopping and only has her eyes set on a new furry family member.

“Another dog!” said Broman.

Shops like Trailfitters saw a huge number of customers flocking inside for new deals and items.

Store manager, Sam Brueggman believes this to be the time to capitalize on more customer sales.

“It’s been nuts. We’ve gotten a ton of people coming in and doing some last-minute shopping,” said Brueggman.

Shoppers from all around the Northland are getting a chance to bring some Christmas joy to loved ones.

Fitgers will be open tomorrow for Christmas Eve from 10 AM to 5 PM.

