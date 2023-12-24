First Alert: Warm, rainy Christmas Eve may turn to a touch of ice on Christmas Day

Rain may be fairly heavy Christmas Eve and Day
Rain may be fairly heavy Christmas Eve and Day(maxuser | KBJR WX)
By Dave Anderson
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEATHER STORY: A large low pressure system will stay to the south of our region. That will keep us in the warm sector for the most part which will make for a fair amount of rain and precious little snow. Through Christmas Day, most of us will get about an inch of rain. Northwestern Minnesota might manage 1-2″ of snow and around here, some of that may try to get to the Iron Ranges. On Monday, it may become cool enough for ice to mix with the rain so please travel cautiously and check MN511, WI511 and MI511 for road conditions. Precip chances will linger through Wednesday. Temperatures will spike early and then cool but stay warmer than normal all week long.

SUNDAY: The sky will stay cloudy and the rain chance will bump up to 90%. The afternoon high temperatures will be far warmer than normal at 47 or so. The normal average high this time of year is closer to 20. The wind will be S 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Look for an overcast sky with a 90% chance of rain as Santa makes his way through the Northland. The low temperature will be near 35. The wind will be gusty S 10-20 mph.

Click here for the video forecast

MONDAY: It will again be cloudy with a 70% chance for more rain. However, the winds will shift and it will cool down a little. The morning low will be 33. The high will be 38. The wind will be NE 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY: Yet again, it will be cloudy. We get a 90% chance for a rain and snow mix as temps cool again. The low will be 29 and the high will be 34. The wind will be NE 15-25 mph.

COMING UP THIS WEEK: The clouds will finally break Thursday as higher pressure takes control. That will drop temps farther but even then, they’ll be warmer than normal.

The week ahead will start wet and warm and turn dry and a bit cooler later
The week ahead will start wet and warm and turn dry and a bit cooler later(maxuser | KBJR WX)

