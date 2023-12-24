Dog reunites with family almost a year going missing

'Lola' returned to owners after missing for a year and a half.
'Lola' returned to owners after missing for a year and a half.
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A two-year-old dog named “Lola” has been returned to her rightful owners almost a year after running out of her owner’s truck.

On Friday just after noon, an Iron Range resident posted on Facebook that she had found what she believed to be a Wirehaired Pointing Griffon on Highway 115 near the Lake Vermillion Area.

Then on Saturday, she updated her post announcing that the owners had been found and that Lola was at the Mesabi Humane Society.

The Mesabi Humane Society shared the story on their Facebook page.

