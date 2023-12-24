2024 Gunflint Mail Run Sled Dog Race postponed due to warm weather

By Robb Coles
Dec. 24, 2023
GRAND MARAIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - A sled dog race in our area has been postponed due to warmer weather.

The 65 mile 2024 Gunflint Mail Run was originally scheduled for January 6, but the board of directors decided to postpone it.

According to organizational leaders, they need at least two weeks of snowfall to prepare the trails for the sled dogs.

They plan to announce a new date for the race in early January.

