Trail by Trail: Seeley, Duluth, St. Louis County

Seeley, WI- The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) is looking for racers and volunteers for the 2024 Seeley Big Fat Ride. The races will be held at noon on Saturday, January 20. Registration is available until the day of the event but only online. There will be 14-mile and 6-mile courses. CAMBA also needs volunteers to help on race day. Volunteers will also help with the annual Party in the Woods.

Duluth- The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour will be returning to Duluth. Hosted by the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club, the event will be at the DECC on January 12 and 13. The film festival stops at 550 communities around the world in more than 40 countries. The films shown over the two days will be different. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the screenings start at 7 p.m. During that time attendees are encouraged to check out local vendors, gear demos, enter raffles, and more. Advance tickets are available.

St. Louis County, MN- Sax-Zim Bog in St. Louis County is preparing for winter fun. The Friends of the Bog organization will be hosting a winter season of field trips, seminars, and talks. Free Friday talks begin Friday, December 29 with a talk on the “Invasion of the Vole Catchers.” Those talks will continue through March. Webinars will be held on Thursdays and are free but registration is required. Field trips and in-person events are more spread out. The Welcome Center is now open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

