Nine new Minnesota license plate options coming in 2024

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) comes out with new specialty license plates each year, and they’re unveiling more than ever in 2024.

Minnesota drivers will have nine options to choose from, including a blackout edition.

Two non-profit organizations, The Lions Club and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) Office, will have their own specialty plates. Funds received for these plates will be used to help support the organizations.

If you’re a fan of Minnesota’s professional sports teams, the other six plates have you covered.

The Vikings, Timberwolves, Lynx, Wild, Twins, and United teams will all get a specialty plate of their own. Each team designed their plates and picked a charitable organization for the funds to go to.

All plates are set to become available on January 1 except for the MMIR, Wild, and United specialty plates, which will be available sometime after January.

Each plate costs $15.50 and requires a minimal annual contribution of $30.

The Vikings and blackout plates will be available for same-day purchase while supplies last, but all the options can be ordered in-person and online.

For more information on how to get your specialized plate, visit the DVS website by clicking here.

If you want to view the other 123 other Minnesota specialty plates click here for their “Specialty Plates Brochure”.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.