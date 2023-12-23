Nine new Minnesota license plate options coming in 2024

The incoming options include designs by two non-profits, the six professional sports teams and a blackout edition.
Minnesota Twins Community Fund license plate
Minnesota Twins Community Fund license plate(MN Twins)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) comes out with new specialty license plates each year, and they’re unveiling more than ever in 2024.

Minnesota drivers will have nine options to choose from, including a blackout edition.

Two non-profit organizations, The Lions Club and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) Office, will have their own specialty plates. Funds received for these plates will be used to help support the organizations.

If you’re a fan of Minnesota’s professional sports teams, the other six plates have you covered.

The Vikings, Timberwolves, Lynx, Wild, Twins, and United teams will all get a specialty plate of their own. Each team designed their plates and picked a charitable organization for the funds to go to.

All plates are set to become available on January 1 except for the MMIR, Wild, and United specialty plates, which will be available sometime after January.

Each plate costs $15.50 and requires a minimal annual contribution of $30.

The Vikings and blackout plates will be available for same-day purchase while supplies last, but all the options can be ordered in-person and online.

For more information on how to get your specialized plate, visit the DVS website by clicking here.

If you want to view the other 123 other Minnesota specialty plates click here for their “Specialty Plates Brochure”.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
20-year-old Duluth woman arrested after overdose death
File photo of police lights.
Fortune Bay golf course manager placed on unpaid leave, accused of theft at different golf course
Final version of Minnesota's new flag
More reaction to Minnesota’s new flag
FILE - The toes of a baby peek out of a blanket at a hospital in McAllen, Texas.
St. Luke's reveals top baby names for 2023
Minnesota State Capital
New Minnesota laws going into effect on Jan. 1

Latest News

Duluth Transit Authority to consider giving free rides to Duluth students
WI Supreme Court overturns GOP-drawn Legislative Maps
Trail by Trail is a segment that airs weekly on Friday's during the CBS newscast at 4 p.m.
Trail by Trail: Seeley, Duluth, St. Louis County
Trail by Trail: Seeley, Duluth, St. Louis County