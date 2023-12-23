A mild, snow-free Bentleyville brings mixed feelings for attendees

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The unprecedented late December weather is creating for a mixed bag of emotions ahead of the holiday season, especially at Bentleyville.

“I would love some snow,” said Marta Pendergist, who is from the Twin Cities.

While walking through Bentleyville “Tour of Lights,” Pendergist and Ryan Pettersen were missing the crunch of snow beneath their feet.

“Hopefully fingers crossed we can get some snow,” said Pettersen.

Others, however, were more than happy to shed their layers of winter gear and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather.

“We were prepared for walking on snow and ice, but I would say it worked out,” said the Motalbi family, who are from the Twin Cities. “We are happy to be here, it’s gorgeous.”

Some families are thankful the weather’s making for easy travel.

“It’s definitely made things easier for travel, made it easier to attend events like this,” said the Reyes family, who were at Bentleyville. “It’s definitely unique.”

Whether they wanted the snow or not, everyone agreed that the holidays are what you make of them.

“I think the Christmas spirit is still alive, I don’t think it’s hindering anything, so I think we are doing pretty well,” said Pettersen.

