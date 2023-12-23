Iron Range home destroyed by fire

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHERRY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A house went up in flames Friday night just north of Cherry.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9700 block of Junction Road around 8:30 p.m.

At the scene, deputies were able to find and speak with the owner, who was not home when the fire began. The house was vacant as it was being remodeled.

The fire is believed to be accidental and is considered a total loss.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, crews were able to save other property on scene from being burned.

No one was hurt.

The McDavitt, Cherry, Kinney, and Clinton fire departments responded to the fire.

