‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter

Deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists. (Source: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – What could have been an early Christmas miracle in the skies above Utah was actually just a routine checkup by the State’s Division of Wildlife Resources this week.

Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists.

While NORAD tracks Santa Claus’ journey on Christmas Eve, the DWR tracks the deer’s migration with GPS devices.

Rudolph and the gang have under 48 hours to make it back to the North Pole in time for Christmas Eve where a demanding boss is waiting with his sleigh.

The Utah DWR said each winter approximately 1,200 deer are caught and fitted with GPS collars.

The deer are then brought to a staging area for health assessments before they are safely released back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
20-year-old Duluth woman arrested after overdose death
File photo of police lights.
Fortune Bay golf course manager placed on unpaid leave, accused of theft at different golf course
Final version of Minnesota's new flag
More reaction to Minnesota’s new flag
FILE - The toes of a baby peek out of a blanket at a hospital in McAllen, Texas.
St. Luke's reveals top baby names for 2023
Minnesota State Capital
New Minnesota laws going into effect on Jan. 1

Latest News

A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect in Missouri saved four other babies with the...
Newborn with rare defect lives 4 minutes, donates heart valves to save 4 other babies
Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter...
‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter
3 firefighters injured, rescued from Minneapolis home
Iron Range home destroyed by fire
People share their opinions over lack of December snow.
A mild, snow-free Bentleyville brings mixed feelings for attendees