Flight cancellations impacting travelers out of Duluth Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A heads up for air travelers in Duluth this weekend.

Many flights have been canceled leaving Duluth International Airport on Saturday.

According to the airport’s website, some arrivals are also coming in late.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, all departures scheduled for Sunday are still on time.

We’ve working to determine the cause of the cancellations.

