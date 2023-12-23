Chester Bowl Ski and Snowboard lessons to start after Christmas

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - During the week after Christmas the Chester Bowl Improvement Club will be holding daily ski and snowboard lessons.

The lessons will be held from December 26 to 30 and are free to anyone with a season or day pass. Registration is required in advance.

Chester Bowl offers season-long rentals but no daily rentals are available.

The 45-minute lessons run throughout the day, beginning at 11, and are held in a group setting with parents expected to assist with their children.

According to their press release, over a hundred kids learn how to ski and snowboard at Chester Bowl during the winter.

