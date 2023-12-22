Wisconsin confirms pediatric deaths from RSV

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the state’s first and second pediatric death from a respiratory illness this season.

They were a result of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

The first child was from the southeastern part of the state.

The second pediatric death was from the northeastern region on Wisconsin.

Making the announcement DHS Respiratory Diseases Epidemiologist Tom Haupt said, ““It is with great sadness that DHS reports the first death of a child from RSV in Wisconsin this season... Respiratory illness cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

The state has not released how old the childern were.

The state also says other young children are currently hospitalized.

The Department of Health Services news release says, “Individuals ages 60 and older, who are pregnant, and caregivers of children younger than 19 months should contact their health care provider to determine if RSV vaccination or preventive treatment is recommended for them. There are two options to protect children.”

