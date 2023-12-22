Senator Klobuchar responds to U.S. Steel sale

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News New asked for a statement from Minnesota’s Senators following U.S. Steel selling to Nippon Steel.

Senator Klobuchar’s Office gave us this response:

Senator Klobuchar’s number one focus is keeping these jobs in northern Minnesota. She believes this proposal must be immediately and thoroughly reviewed by the United States government. There is an existing foreign investment review process that includes the Department of Treasury, State, Homeland Security, Justice, Commerce, Labor, and more, and the Senator has requested that this proposed transaction be immediately reviewed for labor, economic and national security considerations.

President Joe Biden on Thursday via a statement said her believes “serious scrutiny” is warranted for the planned acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan’s Nippon Steel.

White House released the statement after days of silence on a transaction that has drawn alarm from the steelworkers union.

Lael Brainard, the director of the National Economic Council, indicated the deal would be reviewed by the secretive Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which she participates in and includes economic and national security agency representatives to investigate national security risks from foreign investments in American firms.

She said in a statement that Biden “believes the purchase of this iconic American-owned company by a foreign entity — even one from a close ally — appears to deserve serious scrutiny in terms of its potential impact on national security and supply chain reliability.”

“This looks like the type of transaction that the interagency Committee on Foreign Investment Congress empowered and the Biden administration strengthened is set up to carefully investigate,” she said. “This administration will be ready to look carefully at the findings of any such investigation and to act if appropriate.”

U.S. Steel owns both Minntac and Keetac and co-own Hibtac with Cleveland Cliffs.

U.S. Steel, the Pittsburgh steel producer that played a key role in the nation’s industrialization, agreed to be purchased by Nippon Steel in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $14.1 billion.

The transaction is worth about $14.9 billion when including the assumption of debt. The combined company will be among the top three steel-producing companies in the world, according to 2022 figures from the World Steel Association.

The price tag for U.S. Steel is nearly double what was offered just four months ago by rival Cleveland Cliffs.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.