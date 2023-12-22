Retail Recap: Fitger’s Mall busy with shoppers Friday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many shops around Duluth were packed with holiday shoppers on Friday.

In Fitger’s Mall, store leaders with Duluth Kitchen Company said the holiday shopping season may have started a little slow.

“This year without having snow, I think people didn’t really get into the spirit right away,” said Alex Kulstad, Duluth Kitchen Company Owner.

However, now with just a couple of days until Christmas, it’s hit full speed.

“These last few weeks it’s just been busy, throughout Fitger’s Mall it’s really been buzzing,” Kulsad said.

According to Kulstad, the holiday season makes up about 30% of his store’s annual sales.

Kolstad said some of his biggest sellers are items that have local ties, like Mike and Jen’s Cocoa and Lake Superior Spice Co’s, Damn Good Mustard.

Two Harbors Resident Deirdre Schlunegger made purchases at Duluth Kitchen Company Friday.

She prefers shopping in person over ordering online.

It just feels better. Just to be able to look at things, and touch things. And experience them in some way,” Schlunegger said.

According to Kulstad, despite the slightly slower start, holiday sales at Duluth Kitchen Company are ahead of where they were at this time last year.

