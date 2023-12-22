Recycle your Christmas tree for free at these Northland locations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Getting rid of Christmas trees can be a hassle, but a recycling initiative in the Northland aims to make it easier.

The Treecycling program invites residents to dispose of their trees at multiple 24-hour locations, free of charge.

Six sites are open for tree drop-off from December 21 through January 10

Chester Bowl parking lot

Lester Park parking lot

Duluth Heights Community Club parking lot

Woodland Community Club lower parking lot

Rose Garden parking lot

Spirit Mountain Grand Avenue Chalet parking lot

Two sites in Duluth are open from December 21 through January 31

WLSSD Yard Waste Compost Site (off 27th Avenue West)

WLSSD Materials Recovery Center (off Rice Lake Road)

One site in Duluth is open from December 26 through January 31

VNCO V Landfill in the Gary neighborhood

Two sites in Carlton County are open through January 31st:

Cloquet SAPPI Fine Paper gatehouse entrance

Moose Lake Compost Site

The program is organized by the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD). According to the WLSSD, recycling trees is important because waste management companies are prohibited from dumping Christmas trees into Minnesota landfills.

The WLSSD also says to remove all ornaments and tree stands before bringing trees to a Treecycling location. Wreaths, garlands, and other evergreen decorations that contain wire are not recyclable and should be thrown in the trash.

String lights can be recycled year-round at WLSSD’s Materials Recovery Center.

