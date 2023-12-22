Mild with fog today with a chance of some minor snow accumulations for some before Christmas

FRIDAY: Today will be cloudy with fog developing this afternoon and evening with a chance of rain showers. Winds will be light out of the E at 5-10 MPH with high’s in the 30′s and low 40′s, with a high of 38 in Duluth.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will see another cloudy day with AM Fog. High’s will be in the upper 30′s and 40′s with light winds out of the SE at 5-10 MPH. Saturday night rain showers move in from west to east as our Christmas Eve system moves into the region.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunday will be mild with a high of 43 in Duluth and rain region wide. Rain will transition to snow in Koochiching, Itasca, and Northern St. Louis county Sunday evening with some minor snow accumulation that could result in a White Christmas for areas of North Central Minnesota.

CHRISTMAS: Christmas will see a lull in precipitation with stray showers across Northern Wisconsin and East Central Minnesota. Temperatures will be steady in the mid to upper 30′s.

