Lights, Camera, Action: Chisholm filmmakers showcased in screening event Thursday

CHISHOLM, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Iron Range may be known for mining, but in recent years film production has become a booming business in many communities in northeast Minnesota.

Thursday three locally produced films and a pilot for a potential TV series were celebrated at a special screening.

Chisholm native Mark Wangensteen has many titles, but now he can add film director to that list.

“I’m a father. I’m a husband. I’m a banker in town,” said Mark Wangensteen, Director of Game of Stones.

His film is one of three documentaries playing in the special screening at the Minnesota Discovery Center.

Wangensteen was President of the Chisholm Curling Club when he got the idea for his film.

He learned how to make a documentary through a class offered at the Minnesota Discovery Center.

“I am the founder of the Minnesota Media Art School here and I’ve been making films now on the Iron Range and in Duluth for the last couple of years,” said Matthew Koshmrl.

Koshmrl’s documentary Supper Club is about the iconic Chisholm business Valenitni’s.

It’s also part of the screening.

In addition to non-fiction works, a comedic TV pilot called Canusa Street about a town split by the U.S.-Canadaian border that was filmed in Chisholm got a slot on the big screen.

According to Koshmrl, tax incentives may entice production companies to come to the Iron Range, but the growing industry also opens up a world of possibilities for local filmmakers too.

“I think it’s really important to see that you can, you know, become a filmmaker, if you’re from Chisholm or if you’re from Virginia or Hibbing. You don’t have to be from Los Angeles or New York, there is the accessibility of that here on the Iron Range,” Koshmrl said.

Leaders with the Minnesota Discovery Center said they’ve recently acquired grant money to pay for local students in Chisholm to learn filmmaking at the Minnesota Media Arts School free of charge.

