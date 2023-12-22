First Alert: Widespread dense fog continues tonight, rain and snow later

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Patchy dense fog will continue into the overnight hours with lows in the 30s for most locations. Some light freezing drizzle will be possible which could lead to patchy slick spots on roadways Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: The bulk of the day will be dry with fog in the morning hours. Highs reach the 30s and 40s with overcast skies. Lows will be in the 30s with a chance for rain.

CHRISTMAS EVE SUNDAY: A chance for rain in the morning becomes steady rain for most areas by the afternoon and evening. Rain transitions into snow for some in Koochiching, NW St. Louis, and Itasca Counties Sunday evening into early Monday. These areas could pick up 1-2″ of wet snow by Monday morning. Highs reach the 40s with lows in the 30s.

CHRISTMAS MONDAY: Morning rain/snow becomes a chance for mixed precipitation by the mid-morning hours. A chance for rain lingers into the afternoon before becoming likely again into Tuesday. There is also the potential for freezing rain early Tuesday morning which would lead to slick roads, so stay tuned for any updates regarding that chance. Drive with care!

