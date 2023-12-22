Esko basketball team donates stuffed animals to help kids in crisis

ESKO, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Esko girls basketball team is helping comfort kids going through hardship.

Members of the team donated a squad of stuffed animals to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Kelly Lake said her team is so grateful for the donation. The deputies will carry the stuffed animals in their squad cars and give them to any kids they come across while responding to a call.

Sherriff Lake hopes the bears will help comfort the kids in difficult situations and make things a little less scary.

