Duluth Salvation Army well short of Red Kettle goal

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Salvation Army is hoping for a Christmas miracle.

The Duluth Salvation Army is $60,000 short of its Red Kettle donation goal and bell ringers are only out until Saturday.

Cyndi Lewis, Director of Development at the Duluth Salvation Army says the lack of Red Kettle donations can affect some of the social services they offer.

“We did run out of money for emergency services,” said Lewis. “Like utility help and that sort of thing. People coming for that and I’ve seen us have to turn those people away.”

This year’s goal was to raise $225,000 in comparison to the $215,000 goal from last year. Lewis says that the decrease in donations has become a troubling issue for everyone involved.

“But everyone is exhausted, everyone puts in 200%, and then for us to be so far away from our goal. It’s very disheartening for us,” said Lewis.

The Salvation Army is not the only group facing some complications. Amber Sadowski, Director of Operations with Chum, says they heavily rely on donations, especially during the holiday season.

“There are shortages with certain types of food. We really do depend on our community for those donations,” said Sadowski.

Northlanders only have one more day to donate and Lewis wants people to look deep within their hearts.

“They can’t feed their families, they can’t pay their rent. They don’t know where they’re gonna live. That sort of thing,” said Lewis. “It’s a completely different level of need and I think of people experienced that they would be more inclined to give more.”

