DTA to consider free rides for Duluth Schools students & staff

(Alex Laitala)
By Matt McConico
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Transportation Authority is slated to vote on a proposal to give free rides to Duluth Independent School 709 students and staff.

The proposal is on the agenda for their December 27 meeting.

The proposal is only for a half-year pilot program from January 2 to June 6, the last day of the school year.

Students and staff would have to show their school-issued IDs to get the free rides.

The DTA resolution says if there are any losses from the program, they would be offset by COVID relief funds.

