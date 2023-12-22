City by City: Virginia, Superior, Hibbing

Virginia, MN- St. Louis County 4-H members and Youth in Action students recently participated in a holiday basket project. Students from both programs collected food and hygiene products. They used those materials to pack 30 baskets for families in need. Baskets included ham or turkey, bread, pie, mac and cheese and more. They also had baking supplies and hygiene products such as lotion and a toothbrush. The group partnered with Range Transition Housing, Bill’s House and other organizations to distribute the baskets.

Superior, WI- The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse (CASDA) is hosting their “Behind the Mask” gala at Barker’s Island on New Year’s Eve. The ball will run from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. With the event, the organization hopes to continue their mission of bringing awareness to domestic violence. The evening will feature live music, food and drink, a silent auction and more. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time.

Hibbing, MN- Raini Gibson, a sophomore on the Hibbing varsity swim team, recently smashed a 30-year-old school record. At the state meet, she swam a time of 59.73 in the 100 butterfly. The old record, set in 1993, was 1:01.23. She is the first swimmer from section 7A to break the one-minute mark. She now holds the section record in addition to the school record. Gibson finished in 9th at the state meet. She has been on varsity since 8th grade and also excels in the 200 individual medley.

