Chester Bowl opens after weeks of extra hard work

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- “Finally,” was a popular word among the dozens of skiers and snowboarders who gathered at Chester Bowl for the seasonal grand opening Thursday night.

“It has been really hard to wait,” said Knut Clarke-Sather, one skier at Chester Bowl.

Chester Bowl had to open about a week later than usual this year due to unseasonably warm weather.

A pause in the ski season, which had people like Nico Stromberg and Henry Roth anxiously waiting.

“You just felt so eager to go on the hill and get back to snowboarding and skiing,” said Roth.

As difficult as it was for those wanting to go down the hill, it was even harder for those making sure they could.

Especially when there was a minor hiccup with the chairlift on opening night, which was quickly resolved.

“We spent parts of 12 different days making snow,” said Dave Schaeffer, the Executive Director of Chester Bowl.

Schaeffer was frustrated by the warm weather, saying didn’t allow for many opportunities to make snow.

He and his team had to work during the cold nights just to turn the green hills white.

“Now that we have the snow base, we are able to be open. Although we will be making snow later in the season to fill in the hill,” said Schaeffer.

Schaeffer assured everyone his team is ready to keep the hills open, even beyond the forecast warmth and rain this weekend.

Despite the late season, Chester Bowl’s scholarship program has awarded $25,000 to help families afford gear, passes and more.

