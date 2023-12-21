Two Arrested on Pending Charges of Attempted First-Degree Aggravated Robbery

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two men have been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery.

Duluth Police officers responded to the 300 block of West 4th Street to a call stating there was a person with a gun. While responding to the call, officers were told the suspects fled the area towards the 100 block of Mesaba Avenue.

According to the DPD, a 32-year-old and 18-year-old were detained, a search warrant was executed, and a firearm was found.

The men were brought to the St. Louis County Jail pending charges of first-degree aggravated robbery.

There we no injuries related to the arrest.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are responding to a crash on Hwy. 53 south of Cook Monday.
UPDATE: Two people killed in crash, part of Hwy. 53 closed
A GoFundMe has been set up for Baloo as he will have surgery on his knee after being rescued...
Dog rescued from Lake Superior needs surgery
Sarah Agaton Howes at her shop Heart Berry.
Indigenous woman picked as the sixth finalist for Minnesota flag redesign
US Steel Keetac
Sale of U.S. Steel could cause political turmoil on the Range
Diocese of Duluth Crest
Diocese of Duluth releases statement on same-sex couples

Latest News

Final version of Minnesota's new flag
More reaction to Minnesota’s new flag
DEDA chooses developers for Lester Park housing community project
DEDA chooses developer for Lester Park housing community project
Paul Debelak
Eveleth Kidnapping, Assault Suspect appears in Court
Eveleth Kidnapping and Sexual Assault Suspect Appears in Court