Two Arrested on Pending Charges of Attempted First-Degree Aggravated Robbery

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two men have been arrested on charges of aggravated robbery.

Duluth Police officers responded to the 300 block of West 4th Street to a call stating there was a person with a gun. While responding to the call, officers were told the suspects fled the area towards the 100 block of Mesaba Avenue.

According to the DPD, a 32-year-old and 18-year-old were detained, a search warrant was executed, and a firearm was found.

The men were brought to the St. Louis County Jail pending charges of first-degree aggravated robbery.

There we no injuries related to the arrest.

