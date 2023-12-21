St. Luke's reveals top baby names for 2023

FILE - The toes of a baby peek out of a blanket at a hospital in McAllen, Texas.
FILE - The toes of a baby peek out of a blanket at a hospital in McAllen, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the year comes to a close, St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth has revealed their top baby names for 2023.

According to St. Luke’s officials, more than 700 babies were born at their hospital from December 2022 through November 2023.

The most popular boy name was Jackson with eight.

Spelling varied between Jackson, Jaxon, and Jaxson.

Seven other boys were named Oliver, making it the second most popular name among boys born at St. Luke’s.

For the girls, there was a tie between Emery, Ila, Riley, Rylee, or Ryllie, and Violet for the top name in 2023, as four girls were given each name.

Some of the most creative names of the year were Axion, Dottie, Forrest and Spurlee.

Other great names included Maximus, Titan, and Trystan.

