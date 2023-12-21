New Minnesota laws going into effect on Jan. 1

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Legislature passed a number of laws in the 2023 legislative session that will become laws on January 1, 2024.

Here is a list of some of them.

EDUCATION/HEALTH:

Menstrual products in schools - A school district or charter school must provide access to menstrual products at no charge. Products are required to be available in restrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12 according to a plan developed by the school district.

ELECTIONS:

Political contribution refund increases - Increase in refund for political contributions made to Minnesota political parties and candidates for state offices. The political contribution refund is increased from $50 to $75 for individuals and from $100 to $150 for married joint filers. It applies to contributions made on or after Jan. 1, 2024.

Curtailing foreign-influenced contributions - Foreign-influenced corporations will be prohibited from making certain types of expenditures or contributions. The banned types include:

To promote or defeat a candidate for nomination, election, or appointment to a public office.

To promote or defeat a ballot question or qualify a ballot question for placement on the ballot.

Making contributions to a candidate or a candidate’s principal campaign committee.

Making contributions to a political committee, political fund, or party unit.

Making any action to publicly endorse or oppose a candidate or ballot question.

It also bans a foreign-influenced corporation from making a contribution or donation to any other person or entity with the express or implied condition that the contribution or donation or any part of it be used for any of prohibited political actives.

A corporation that makes an authorized contribution or expenditure permitted by law must submit certification to the Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board that it was not foreign influenced when the contribution or expenditure was made.

EMPLOYMENT:

Earned safe and sick time - Employers must, at a minimum, allow employees to earn one hour of paid earned safe and sick time for every 30 hours worked, up to a maximum of 48 hours per year. Accrual begins when a qualified employee begins employment and may be used as it is accrued. The law applies to any employer with one or more employees, and it covers all employees, including part-time and temporary. An employee is anyone who works at least 80 hours a year for an employer in Minnesota. Independent contractors are not included.

Earned safe and sick time can be used for:

The employee’s mental or physical illness, treatment, or preventative care.

Care of a sick family member or a family member in need of preventative care or treatment; an absence related to domestic abuse, sexual assault, or stalking of the employee or a family member.

Closure of the employee’s workplace or a family member’s school or care facility due to weather or a public emergency.

Inability to telework due to an employer’s policy or while seeking a medical diagnosis or testing for a communicable disease related to a public emergency at the employer’s request or after the employee’s exposure.

A determination by a health care provider that the employee or a family member is at risk of infecting others with a communicable disease.

Meat-packer safety - Meat-processing employers adopt a safe worker program to minimize and prevent musculoskeletal disorders. Employers must provide each worker with at least eight hours of annual safety training that addresses health and safety topics relevant to the establishment and the worker’s job assignment.

Job applicants cannot be asked about past pay history - Employers, employment agencies, and labor organizations will be prohibited from inquiring into, considering, or requiring disclosure of the pay history of an applicant for employment for the purposes of determining wages, benefits, salary, or other compensation. Applicants can voluntarily provide the information, and if so, the employer can consider the voluntarily disclosed salary history to support a wage or salary higher than initially offered.

Contractors working at oil refineries must abide by new safety standards - Workplace training requirements will be modified for third-party contractor employees working at Minnesota’s two oil refineries. Contracts entered, extended, or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2024, between refineries and contractors will require that a percentage of workers be graduates of, or apprentices in, a registered apprenticeship program. The requirements will be phased in over time so 30% of a contractor’s workforce must qualify as “skilled and trained” as defined by the law by Jan. 1, 2024, 45% by Jan. 1, 2025, and 60% by Jan. 1, 2026.

HOUSING:

Residential landlord and tenant changes - Included in the public safety and judiciary finance law are provisions directed at landlord and tenant relations.

A landlord must provide heat in a residential tenancy of at least 68 degrees when it is less than 60 degrees outside from Oct. 1 to April 30.

Types of incidents that allow a tenant to petition for emergency repair in a residential rental unit are specified, including the loss of running water or sanitary facilities, no heat, and a broken refrigerator.

When an animal is allowed on rental property, a landlord cannot advertise in a way that would discourage a potential renter from renting the unit who has not declawed or devocalized their pets, nor can a landlord refuse to rent a unit or require a current renter to declaw or devocalize their animal.

All non optional fees must be disclosed in the lease agreement with a total of rent and all nonoptional fees listed on the first page of the lease.

A landlord must offer an initial inspection of a unit to identify deficiencies or clarify the state of the unit related to the damage deposit; before a tenancy ends, the landlord shall give the tenant written notice about the right to do a walk-through inspection no earlier than five days of the tenant moving out, thereby allowing the tenant a chance to fix any deficiencies or avoid having money taken out of the damage deposit.

Landlord entry into a residential unit is restricted to between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and the law clarifies that notice must be at least 24 hours before entry.

A statutory procedure is created for a tenant to terminate a lease early if the tenant is moving into certain types of medical facilities.

For leases longer than 10 months, a landlord must wait four months after the tenant moves in before they can ask them if they want to renew the tenancy.

Before bringing an eviction action alleging nonpayment of rent or other unpaid financial obligation in violation of the lease, a landlord must deliver a letter explaining the total amount of rent owed and information about rental rights and assistance. The landlord must wait 14 days to proceed with filing an eviction to allow the tenant to pay the rent owed.

Siting micro units on religious property - Religious institutions can site micro-unit dwellings on their property. Cities must permit sacred settlements of micro units via permitted or conditional use. Technical standards for micro units to be eligible for placement in a sacred community are established, including size, anchoring, material grade, insulation, toilets, electrical systems, framing, and life and safety systems. All units and their anchoring must be inspected and certified for compliance by a licensed professional engineer or qualified third-party inspector.

MILITARY AND VETERANS AFFAIRS:

Benefit and services awareness - Employers with more than 50 full-time equivalent employees must display a poster containing various benefits and services available to veterans in a conspicuous workplace location accessible to employees. The poster must include information about the Department of Veterans Affairs and its veterans’ services programs, substance use disorder and mental health treatment, educational and other training resources, tax benefits, unemployment benefit eligibility, and contact information for the veteran’s crisis line.

PUBLIC SAFETY:

Extreme risk protection orders permitted - Family or household members, a chief law enforcement officer, a city or county attorney, or a guardian to petition a court for an “extreme risk protection order,” including on an emergency basis, that will prohibit a respondent from possessing firearms for up to one year.

Juvenile strip searches restricted; isolation largely prohibited - For juvenile detention facilities, a facility staffer cannot conduct a strip search unless “(1) a specific articulable, and immediate contraband concern is present; (2) other search techniques and technology cannot be used or have failed to identify the contraband; and (3) the facility’s chief administrator or designee has reviewed the situation and approved the strip search.” The search must be conducted by a healthcare professional or staffer who has received training on trauma-informed search techniques and other applicable training. Using physical or social isolation for punishment of a juvenile will be prohibited unless used for the safety of a juvenile, staff, or other residents.

TRANSPORTATION:

Supporting professional teams, other organizations on your license plate - Specialty license plates will be available for Minnesota’s six professional teams: Vikings, Wild, Twins, Timberwolves, Lynx, and United. In addition to typical vehicle plate fees, an annual contribution of at least $30 must be deposited in the Minnesota professional sports team foundations account. Minus the cost of administering the account funds, remaining funds will be distributed to the foundations in proportion to the total number of Minnesota professional sports team foundation plates issued for that year. Foundations can only use the proceeds for philanthropic or charitable purposes. Other plates available are for Lions Club International and Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives, with proceeds going to their respective purposes.

Blackout plates (black background with white text) will also be available.

Public Safety Department must provide real-time information about the location and availability of driver’s exam appointments. “The website must also provide an option for a person to enter an address to see the date and time of the next available exam at each exam station sorted by distance from the address provided.”

Office of Traffic Safety can voluntarily collect race and ethnicity data of an applicant on a driver’s license or identification card application form.

