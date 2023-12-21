More reaction to Minnesota’s new flag

Final version of Minnesota's new flag
Final version of Minnesota's new flag(MN State Emblems Redesign Commission)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Minnesota’s new flag was unveiled on Tuesday, leading to reaction from Minnesotans across the state. The emblem was picked by a committee, and while lots of Minnesotans are already rallying behind the design, many also feel underwhelmed.

We caught up with several Minnesotans on Grand Avenue in St. Paul to hear their thoughts.

“I saw some of the other options [when they were released]. I didn’t see this option at the time but I like it,” said one Minnesotan, who claimed she was drawn to the design’s simplicity.

Others had favorites that didn’t make the cut, but say they can get behind the new flag.

“I liked it, but it wasn’t my favorite of all of them. I think there was one with kind of like a wavy water [design] with the North Star above it, which I think was the one I liked the most,” said Adam Zaklika.

Some people really enjoyed the design, but others were underwhelmed.

“I think it’s pretty good. It could be a lot worse. It could be a little more exciting and unique,” said Zaklika.

Still, almost everyone we spoke with agreed the flag is an upgrade over the last one.

“I never was attached to our old flag. I couldn’t probably draw it for you,” said Bridget Herrman.

Many weren’t fans of the old state flag.

“You can’t get much worse than you know a farmer chasing someone off their land,” said Lauren Berger.

But almost everyone could agree, regardless of their thoughts on the flag, it was one they’d get behind eventually.

“I don’t know it’s not too bad. It has some meaning with the North Star,” said Zaklika.

“I know some people are probably wanting things kept the way they were because it’s always been that way. But, you know, I think change is good,” Herrman said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are responding to a crash on Hwy. 53 south of Cook Monday.
UPDATE: Two people killed in crash, part of Hwy. 53 closed
A GoFundMe has been set up for Baloo as he will have surgery on his knee after being rescued...
Dog rescued from Lake Superior needs surgery
Sarah Agaton Howes at her shop Heart Berry.
Indigenous woman picked as the sixth finalist for Minnesota flag redesign
US Steel Keetac
Sale of U.S. Steel could cause political turmoil on the Range
Diocese of Duluth Crest
Diocese of Duluth releases statement on same-sex couples

Latest News

FILE: Police lights
Two Arrested on Pending Charges of Attempted First-Degree Aggravated Robbery
DEDA chooses developers for Lester Park housing community project
DEDA chooses developer for Lester Park housing community project
Paul Debelak
Eveleth Kidnapping, Assault Suspect appears in Court
Eveleth Kidnapping and Sexual Assault Suspect Appears in Court