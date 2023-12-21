Mild and dreary conditions the next few days

By Tony Nargi
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Today will feature mostly cloudy skies with occasional glimpses of sunshine. It will be mild with a high of 35 in Duluth and 30′s region wide. Winds will be light out of the SE at 5-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will see cloudy skies dominate with fog developing throughout the day. Stray showers are possible and winds will be light out of the E at 5-10 MPH with a high of 37 degrees.

SATURDAY: Saturday looks to be dry with morning fog and cloudy skies throughout the day with more mild weather. The high will be 41 and winds will be light out of the SE at 5-10 MPH.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Christmas Eve will be mild with rain developing in the afternoon and lasting through the night. The high will be 43, with mild weather and rain lasting through Christmas Day.

