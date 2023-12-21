Local doctors speak on RSV cases rising, vaccination

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - While RSV cases are rising in Minnesota, local doctors say it’s not as bad as this time last year.

Minnesota saw a record number of RSV cases in 2022.

Doctors say that could be the case again if people don’t recognize symptoms and take action.

A Minnesota Department of Health epidemiologist says it’s important to stay home from holiday parties and events if you’re not feeling well.

“Probably the best gift you could give your family and friends is to not give them a respiratory disease,” said Karen Martin with the Minnesota Department of Health.

Another way to battle RSV is to get vaccinated.

Younger and older populations are most recommended to get the vaccine.

This includes kids younger than the age of two and adults older than 60.

“I would recommend, anyone who is in those age groups talk to their doctor about it,” said Andrew Thompson with St. Luke’s in Duluth. “The vaccine is widely available and it’s effective and safe.”

Covid and flu cases are also going up in the Northland.

The Covid booster and flu shots are still available and are encouraged.

