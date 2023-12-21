Hibbing sophomore breaks school’s 30-year-old swimming record

Hibbing sophomore Raini Gibson breaks school record
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Hibbing High School sophomore has permanently left her mark after breaking a 30-year-old swimming record.

Raini Gibson first broke the school’s record for the 100-yard Butterfly during the Section 7A meet.

Then, during the Minnesota State High School Swimming Meet in November, she broke her own record in that same event.

She swam a 59.73, making her the first swimmer from Section 7A to break the one-minute mark at the State Meet.

The previous record of 1:01.23 was set by Luciana Napolitano, a foreign exchange student from Brazil, in 1993.

Gibson was 2023′s Consolation State Champion, earning 9th place for the 100-yard Butterfly.

In addition, she also swims the 200-yard Individual Medley, which includes all four swimming strokes.

