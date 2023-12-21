Hibbing sophomore breaks school’s 30-year-old swimming record

HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Hibbing High School sophomore has permanently left her mark after breaking a 30-year-old swimming record.

Raini Gibson first broke the school’s record for the 100-yard Butterfly during the Section 7A meet.

Then, during the Minnesota State High School Swimming Meet in November, she broke her own record in that same event.

She swam a 59.73, making her the first swimmer from Section 7A to break the one-minute mark at the State Meet.

The previous record of 1:01.23 was set by Luciana Napolitano, a foreign exchange student from Brazil, in 1993.

Gibson was 2023′s Consolation State Champion, earning 9th place for the 100-yard Butterfly.

In addition, she also swims the 200-yard Individual Medley, which includes all four swimming strokes.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.