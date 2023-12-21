Fortune Bay golf course manager placed on unpaid leave, charged for swindling

TOWER, MN. (Northern News Now) - The manager of The Wilderness golf course at Fortune Bay has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after being charged for swindling.

Joseph Wisocki IV was charged with five felonies for theft by swindle, according to resort leaders.

According to Fortune Bay officials, the theft allegedly happened while he was the Director of Golf at the Willmar Community Golf Club. He held that position from February 2019 until he was fired in January 2023.

Bois Forte Secretary and Treasurer Tara Geshick informed the council of the charges against Wisocki on December 16.

Two days later during a special meeting, the Bois Forte Tribal Council unanimously voted to place him on unpaid administrative leave.

According to a criminal complaint, Wisocki allegedly stole nearly $28,000 from the Willmar Community Golf Club.

In four of the charges, Wisocki allegedly obtained possession of property or services from another person.

The thefts ranged from $5,100 to about $7,000 in stolen funds.

The fifth charge against Wisocki alleged he stole $4,100.

“We take this very seriously, and we’re doing our internal investigation at this time,” said Bois Forte Tribal Chair Cathy Chavers Monday afternoon, shortly after the council’s unanimous decision was made.

Wisocki could face up to 10 years behind bars for the incident, if convicted.

He is set to make his first court appearance on January 17.

