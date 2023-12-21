First Alert: A little snow expected for some into Christmas

THURSDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies continue with lows in the 20s and 30s. Patchy dense fog develops for most of the region into Friday morning, so make sure to take extra time for Friday morning’s commute!

FRIDAY: Overcast skies with patchy dense fog will continue, especially in the morning and evening hours. Highs reach the 30s to around 40 degrees with lows in the 20s and 30s. A couple areas may see a stray rain/snow shower, but no accumulation is expected.

SATURDAY: Highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s with patchy fog early and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Lows will be in the 30s with a slight chance for rain.

CHRISTMAS EVE SUNDAY: A chance for rain moves in early with rain becoming likely by the mid-afternoon hours. Highs reach the 30s and 40s. Some rain will transition into snow for north-central Minnesota leading to a quick 1-2″ of wet snow for those areas Sunday night into early Monday morning. The rest of the region will continue to see rain overnight.

CHRISTMAS MONDAY: Rain/snow lingers through the mid-morning hours with a chance for rain throughout the rest of the day. Skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s.

