Eveleth Kidnapping, Assault Suspect appears in Court

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - New developments in the case against an Eveleth man charged in connection to a kidnapping and sexual assault.

According to court documents, Paul Debelak was a prospect for the Iron Range biker gang “Hell’s Angels.” Debelak has been charged with assaulting a man, holding him captive at the gang’s clubhouse, and sexually assaulting a woman at home.

During a hearing Wednesday, the judge ordered Debelak to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation. Debelak is still in jail with his bail set at $500,000.

He is one of three men arrested in connection to this case. Jerand French was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, and fifth-degree assault.

We’re waiting for updates on the charges against a third suspect, Jacob Holm.

