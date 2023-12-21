Enjoying a Tom & Jerry at Duluth’s Pickwick Restaurant

By Ryan Haff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For Minnesotans and Wisconsinites, the drink called Tom & Jerry is a must-have during the holiday season.

Executive Chef Dustin Tomasetti shows the team how to make the traditional Midwest cocktail using a secret recipe for the batter.

For more information on the Pickwick Restaurant & Bar, click here.

