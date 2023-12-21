Enjoying a Tom & Jerry at Duluth’s Pickwick Restaurant

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For Minnesotans and Wisconsinites, the drink called Tom & Jerry is a must-have during the holiday season.

Executive Chef Dustin Tomasetti shows the team how to make the traditional Midwest cocktail using a secret recipe for the batter.

For more information on the Pickwick Restaurant & Bar, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.