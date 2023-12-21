Duluth man arrested on child pornography charges

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST
DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police arrested a man who is accused of possessing thousands of child pornography images.

The Duluth Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received two cyber tips in May 2022 regarding child pornography images that were found online.

After investigating the tips, authorities determined a 26-year-old Duluth man was allegedly responsible for uploading the images.

Authorities seized several electronic devices connected to the suspect while carrying out a search warrant in March 2023.

Forensic exams of the devices were conducted. Police say the findings showed the suspect allegedly possessed about 18,000 images and videos showing child sexual abuse.

Authorities say some of the victims were known to him.

The suspect was booked in the St. Louis County Jail Wednesday morning.

Police did not immediately shed light on the reason for the time frame between the search warrant being carried out and his arrest.

