DEDA chooses developer for Lester Park housing community project

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Leaders with the Duluth Economic Development Authority announced the developer they’re hoping will shape the future of Lester Park Golf Course.

DEDA offered the developer, Oppidan, an option agreement Wednesday.

“This option agreement that allows them to purchase, will not allow them to purchase until we have a mutually agreed upon development agreement,” said Chad Ronchetti, Executive Director for DEDA.

Ronchetti said Oppidan was one of two developers who turned in proposals for Lester Park to create a residential and mixed-used community on 37 acres of the property. He said their approach received unanimous support.

“This approach called for a level of ownership out there through co-op living, which is vertical multi-family but with an ownership structure,” Ronchetti said. “The Oppidan proposal provided the most community benefit through senior housing in particular.”

According to the Oppidan Conceptual Site Plan, they’ll build in three phases, with the idea of creating around 635 housing units. Those will include affordable, senior, and market-rate apartments for all ages, plus co-ops for purchase.

Oppidan has constructed many communities around the country including a project in our area that broke ground last year called The Pillars of Hermantown.

Ronchetti says he’s confident in their abilities and confident the city made the right choice.

“From this point on I’m hoping that we get the qualified and capable and sophisticated development group that we selected, and I hope no doubt that we will,” Ronchetti said.

Duluth City Council has to greenlight Oppidan’s plans before they take full ownership of property. If it all goes well, construction could begin on the first phase in 2025.

