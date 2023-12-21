Community raises more than $73K for 7-year-old Duluth girl waiting for heart transplant

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The community is rallying around a Lester Park first grader who is currently battling a heart condition and waiting for a transplant.

Roya Snyder, 7, was diagnosed with mixed-type congenital cardiomyopathy, which is a heart condition where a person’s heart doesn’t pump blood properly, isn’t strong enough to squeeze blood, and can’t expand fully.

So far, people have donated more than $73,000 to help the Snyders financially during this tough time.

Their goal is to raise $150,000 for their many trips to the Mayo Clinic and the extensive treatment.

