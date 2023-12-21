Community raises more than $73K for 7-year-old Duluth girl waiting for heart transplant

Roya Snyder has cardiomyopathy, which has led her to need a heart transplant.
Roya Snyder has cardiomyopathy, which has led her to need a heart transplant. Her mom is now asking for help to get the care she needs.(Chief Photographer Alex Laitala)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The community is rallying around a Lester Park first grader who is currently battling a heart condition and waiting for a transplant.

Roya Snyder, 7, was diagnosed with mixed-type congenital cardiomyopathy, which is a heart condition where a person’s heart doesn’t pump blood properly, isn’t strong enough to squeeze blood, and can’t expand fully.

So far, people have donated more than $73,000 to help the Snyders financially during this tough time.

Their goal is to raise $150,000 for their many trips to the Mayo Clinic and the extensive treatment.

If you would like to donate to Roya and her family, click here.

You can watch Roya’s full story below.

Roya Snyder was diagnosed with a heart condition, leading her to need a heart transplant. Her family is now asking for help to get the care she needs.

