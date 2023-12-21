City by City: Voyageurs, Minnesota, Duluth

Voyageurs National Park- The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series will feature a northern lights webinar. The event will be held on Wednesday, December 27. Jesse Gates, a dark sky educator from Voyageurs Conservancy and Travis Novitsky a photographer, author and DNR Park Manager, will both be speaking. Novitsky will discuss indigenous peoples’ connection to the night sky and have tips for photographing the northern lights.

Minnesota- Memorial Blood Centers has started a donation campaign for the holidays. Minnesota donors who give blood between December 21 and January 2 will receive a festive pair of holiday socks. Memorial Blood Center leaders say December is a difficult time for blood supply as schools go on break, families go on vacation, and travel in general makes donating less of a priority. They’ve also seen a 50% decrease in youth donors since the pandemic began.

Duluth- Duluth Parks and Recreation will host the Solstice Luminary Hike on Thursday, December 21. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Enger Park Golf Course. All ages are welcome to attend but there is limited parking so carpooling is encouraged. Snow or no snow, luminaries will light the path. After the hike, there will be hot cocoa and a bonfire to enjoy as guests look forward to the longer days ahead.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Duluth, Rice Lake, Iron River

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.